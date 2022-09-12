Texas Longhorns could be without key players heading into UTSA game

The Texas Longhorns proved to a national audience they can go toe-to-toe with the nation's elite.

After the close loss to Alabama 20-19, the Horns are now ranked 21st in the AP Poll.

"To quote my old boss, Nick Saban, 'We gotta be careful of the rat poison'. Of people telling us how good we are, which is important. You know, a week ago everyone told us how bad we were, and this week everybody wants to tell us how good we are," said Horns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.

But, the status for a few UT starters moving forward is up in the air.

"Obviously, we've got some injuries that are kind of looming that we don't know. Whether it's Quinn. Whether it's D'Shawn Jamison. Whether it's Hudson Card. Whether it's Bijan. Quite frankly, all these guys are day-to-day," Sarkisian said.

Now, while there's no timetable on when any of these guys will return, there is a positive.

"The beauty of it for all four of these guys. It's nothing structural. It's not surgery driven. It's not broken. It's not ligament damage. So, the point being we just got to monitor day-to-day, and we'll see who we can get back. And when we can get them back," said Sarkisian.

With a sprained clavicle in his left shoulder, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers likely won't be back for a month or so. Which means Hudson Card, who's also dealing with an ankle injury, is next in line to start.

But if he can't go, then former Austin High QB Charles Wright will get his shot.

"I think he's got a good grasp of our offense. A good understanding of managing things. I think that he's throwing the ball much better. Much more accurately," said Sarkisian.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson said his shoulder will be good by mid-week.

The Horns will take on UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.