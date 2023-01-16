Texas Longhorns men's basketball guard named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

A big reason for the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team's success in playing the role of comeback kids against TCU and Texas Tech was Jabari Rice. The grad-transfer guard averaged just over 16 points in the two wins.

This week, Rice has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

It's Rice's first weekly Big 12 honor and Rice says he still wants to see he and his team start games as strong as they've been finishing.

"I haven't had a good first half in the last couple of games but it happens. As a player, you just to have to keep pushing and chipping away. We have higher expectations," Rice says.

Rice adds, "Just settle in a game like that. I have to come out and have a full 40 minutes of dominating basketball. That's starting with me defensive-wise. Being ready to look into the details."

The Longhorns are ranked 7th in this week's AP and coaches polls and next faces Iowa State in Ames.