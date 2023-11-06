Texas Longhorns prep for road game against TCU

While filing in for an injured Quinn Ewers, UT backup quarterback Maalik Murphy has had good and bad moments in his two starts, which Texas won.

As Texas prepares to take on TCU, things are looking a little better in UT's QB room.

Saturday's nail-biting escape over Kansas State wasn't pretty, but it was a valuable second opportunity for redshirt freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy to start, struggle, respond and grow.

"I was very proud of Maalik in the response that he had on the drive in that 4th quarter to get us down there to kick that field goal," said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. "So I think his response in-game was pretty good, but I think today was even better - in his ability to come out and throw ball well and have command."

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 04: Maalik Murphy #6 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Ima Expand

But, is Murphy a lock for start number three? Sounds like Quinn Ewers is recovering well from his shoulder injury.

"He started to throw a little bit last week. He threw again today. To me, it's more day-to-day at this point when a few weeks ago, a couple of weeks ago, it was more week-to-week. I have to continue to see how he feels," said Sark.

It makes for an interesting week of game prep for TCU. Sark is having to strike a balance between working a healthier Ewers back into game shape, while continuing to build up Murphy with as many quality reps as possible.

"And Arch (Manning) too, right?! It's a balancing act," said Sark. "Like I said, we're fortunate that we have threw really good players at that position that need to all continue to develop and get healthy and do those things so when they get in, they can play with the utmost confidence."

The No. 7 ranked, and Big 12 leading Longhorns are at TCU Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Texas heads into that game as a double-digit favorite.