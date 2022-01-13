Expand / Collapse search

Texas men's basketball player Andrew Jones shines in Oklahoma win

The 21st ranked Longhorns are fresh off their big win over the Sooners and senior Andrew Jones, who contributed a season-high 22 points, says he's feeling like his old self from before hie leukemia diagnosis four years ago.

AUSTIN, Texas - The 21st ranked University of Texas men's basketball team is fresh off a 14 point win over the Oklahoma Sooners. It was the biggest margin of victory by the Longhorns over its Red River rival in a decade. The Longhorns had a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures, the return of an aggressive defense, and a season-high 22 points from senior Andrew Jones.

Jones, who was diagnosed with leukemia four years ago, says he's starting to feel like his old self.

"It feels good, I feel young, my body is starting to feel a lot better," Jones says. "…it just feels good just to be playing free. I felt free out there, running, jumping, feeling athletic, letting my game come back to the way it used to be, so it was fun."

