Texas men's basketball player Andrew Jones shines in Oklahoma win
AUSTIN, Texas - The 21st ranked University of Texas men's basketball team is fresh off a 14 point win over the Oklahoma Sooners. It was the biggest margin of victory by the Longhorns over its Red River rival in a decade. The Longhorns had a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures, the return of an aggressive defense, and a season-high 22 points from senior Andrew Jones.
Jones, who was diagnosed with leukemia four years ago, says he's starting to feel like his old self.
"It feels good, I feel young, my body is starting to feel a lot better," Jones says. "…it just feels good just to be playing free. I felt free out there, running, jumping, feeling athletic, letting my game come back to the way it used to be, so it was fun."
