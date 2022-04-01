Texas Stars hockey mascot Ringo finalist to be AHL's favorite mascot

Which mascot is the favorite of fans in the American Hockey League? That's what the league is hoping to find out with its 2022 edition of AHL Mascot Madness.

Mascots for the league's 30 teams are vying for the title, including Ringo the Ringtail of the Texas Stars, the AHL affiliate to the Dallas Stars based out in Cedar Park.

The mascots were split into six groups with the winner of each group advancing to the finals from April 4-6. Voting for each group runs for 48 hours beginning and ending at 2 p.m. (ET) and you can vote an unlimited number of times.

Ringo has already made the finals after emerging as the winner from Group B. Other group winners include meLVin from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Roscoe of the Milwaukee Admirals, Crash of the Iowa Wild, and Gulliver with the San Diego Gulls. Group F voting begins April 1 and ends April 3.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there wasn't a competition in 2020 and 2021, so Ringo is hoping to go for a three-peat with a win this year after winning in 2018 and 2019.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter