Texas State Bobcats gear up for Sun Belt Conference opener

GJ Kinne's Texas State Bobcats will be looking to do the same.

The 3-1 Bobcats are off to their best start in 10 years, and have the nation's No. 15 ranked offense.

The Bobcats will be on the road Saturday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. for their Sun Belt Conference opener against one-win Southern Miss.

"The reason we all came. We want to win a Sun Belt Conference championship. So, that journey starts this week. So really it's kind of a new page in the season. Just felt the excitement coming in today for practice. Because we know the mission that we're after. And it starts with Southern Miss this week," said Kaleb Ford-Dement/Texas St. Redshirt-Senior Defensive Back.

"I challenged them to have the best Tuesday they've ever had. You know because that's what it's going to take to beat these guys. They're really good," said GJ Kinne/Texas St. Head Football Coach.