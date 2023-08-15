Texas State football coach GJ Kinne still deciding on starting quarterback

Texas State's first-year football coach GJ Kinne brings a high-flying offense to San Marcos. But, he has yet to name his starting quarterback.

FOX 7 Austin's John Hygh hit on that topic on Bobcat media day, and was joined by GJ Kinne, TJ Finley and Malik Hornsby.

John Hygh: Alright coach, every year around this time, it seems like there's a quarterback battle going on down here in San Marcos. You got TJ Finley from Auburn, you got Malik Hornsby out of Arkansas, what's that competition been like so far?

Coach GJ Kinne: Yeah, it's been back and forth. Just different skill sets, I would say, both have their good days and good parts of practice.

TJ Finley: We push each other each and every day and I think we both get the best of each other at certain times and certain days.

Malik Hornsby: He got a lot he can teach me, I think I can learn from him, I think he can learn from me in different aspects of the game.

John Hygh: Earlier you said both have earned the right to start, how hard does that make your decision and when do you, what's ideal for you to make a decision?

Coach GJ Kinne: Yeah, I think whenever is best for the team, we'll figure that out here pretty soon, and we'll start putting the pieces together, but yeah, they've both earned the right to start and they're both really good quarterbacks. So, it's a good problem to have, but at the same time you have to pick one and see what happens.

Malik Hornsby: I think I want that starting job as bad as he wants the starting job, if not more you know, but If I don't get that starting job, you know, I'm always going to be helpful.

TJ Finley: If I didn't want to be a starter, I could have gone Power 5 and just sat on the bench and just waited, quote, unquote waited your turn or whatever, but me coming here I came here for a reason, I came here for a purpose and that's to not only provide for my family, but win a Sunbelt Championship. I think I have one of the best arms in the country, I don't get credit for it because of my past, you know, I wasn't really able to spin it like I wanted to, but I think this offense will really be able to showcase my throwing ability and showcase my talents.

Malik Hornsby: I bring speed to the table, I bring my play making ability, I bring my leadership to the table.

Coach GJ Kinne: Both of them have been very explosive, they both have taken care of the ball, so it really is a tough decision.

John Hygh: Now the most important question for me, I played here back in the 90s, I know you guys have some renovations going on, what's the update on my statue?

Coach GJ Kinne: I think they're actually putting one up, where the old pavilion, they're going to move some things around and put it over there, so I'm looking forward to seeing that.

Texas State scrimmages start Wednesday, August 16.