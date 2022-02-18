Expand / Collapse search

Texas State softball takes on Oregon in San Marcos

The Bobcats hosted perennial power and 12th ranked Oregon.

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Texas State Bobcats softball team hosted perennial power and 12th ranked Oregon Ducks. 

The teams had to contend with some wind but that didn't affect Sara Vanderford. With Texas State down 5-3, Vanderford hit a double off the wall to bring in Ciara Trahan as part of a two-run 6th inning to cut Oregon's lead to two.

It wasn't enough however as the Ducks scored two more runs and win 7-3.

