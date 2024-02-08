Texas State women's golf set new school record in home invitational win

The Texas State University women's golf team set a new school record at the 2024 Texas State Invitational this week, clinching the team title for the second year in a row.

The team beat out the second-place teams Sacred Heart University and Abilene Christian University by 48 strokes, a school record for the largest margin of victory, says the university.

Graduate student Hailey Jones also won individual medalist honors and was the only player in the 80-person field to finish under par for the entire tournament. This is Jones's second collegiate career individual victory and her first since 2021.

Four of the Bobcats finished in the top seven of the individual leaderboard. In addition to Jones, sophomore Yvonne Chamness took second, freshman Carla Bourdeaux placed sixth, and junior Matilda Svahn tied for seventh with freshman Fia Lindblom, who competed as an individual.

Senior Marine Griffaut tied for 12th in the tournament, but was the only player to shoot under par in Tuesday's final round. She was also tied with three others for the most spots gained on Tuesday, gaining 16.

Texas State had three individuals playing in the tournament: Lindblom, junior Mattingly Palmer who tied for 19th, and sophomore Hallie Adare who placed 57th.

Texas State led all teams with 41 birdies and 171 par saves. Bourdeaux led all players with 11 birdies, while Jones was the leader with 44 pars.

The Bobcats next take on Sam Houston in match play at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle on Feb. 16.