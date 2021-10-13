Thursday Night Football: Buccaneers, Eagles go head-to-head on FOX

Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night with a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles (2-3) will welcome the Bucs (4-1) to Lincoln Financial Field, trying to get back to the .500 mark on the young season. But they will have their work cut out for them.

The Buccaneers are the reigning Super Bowl champs and are already playing in championship form. Quarterback Tom Brady has led Tampa Bay to the league’s top passing attack, averaging 349.4 yards through the air.

The Bucs also average 431.4 yards overall, good enough to rank third in the NFL.

A view of the Fox Thursday Night Football logo before an NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 13, 2018, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Eagles have not been similarly successful on offense. Their rushing attack ranks 13th, passing attack ranks 11th and scoring is tied for 16th overall. The Eagles’ middle-of-the-pack offense is reflected in their record, but their saving grace just might be their pass defense, which is ranked third in the NFL.

Brady is nursing an injury to his throwing hand, so if the Eagles’ secondary can slow down the Bucs’ passing attack, it just might be enough to make Thursday night’s game a toss up.

Thursday Night Football on FOX coverage begins with the Thursday Night Football Pregame Show at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Bucs and the Eagles.

Advertisement

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation. This story was reported from Atlanta.