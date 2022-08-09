Top 25 Preseason Coaches Poll: Texas Longhorns get 1 first place vote

It's hard to believe that after finishing a disappointing 5-7 last season and dropping six in a row, including a home loss to Kansas, the Texas Longhorns would receive a first-place vote in the Top 25 Preseason Coaches Poll.

At a news conference, Longhorns head football coach Steve Sariskian joked to those who had gathered there, "Which one of you guys did it?"

Sarkisian said it wasn't him who cast the vote.

"I never really understand preseason polls. I don't quite get them. And I know you guys do your media picks for the Big 12. And we do it for the Coaches Poll and then the AP Poll. I never quite understand them," Sarkisian said.

RELATED STORIES:

Sarkisian added, "Because you are the way you play. You are the record that you end up with. And we got a lot of work to do. We're picked to finish fourth in the Big 12. So that should motivate us to get our (expletive) moving in practice really well."

Alabama got 54 first-place votes and sits atop the poll. Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame round out the top 5.

Texas A&M is ranked 7th while Oklahoma, Baylor, and Oklahoma State are ranked 9th, 10th, and 11th.

Houston is ranked 25th.