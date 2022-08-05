Texas Longhorns football team continues preseason camp

It'll take more than 104-degree heat to keep Bijan Robinson from a big junior season with the Texas Longhorns football team.

"Like you said, most teams dont have the opportunity to practice in this heat, so when we get to the season, I think we'll be ready - our mentality is gonna be mentally sharp. I know we'll be going into the game saying we've done this before, we've been here before," Robinson says.

It's also safe to say that the Heisman hopeful is also holding his own as a vocal leader on the team and turning up his trash talk game at preseason camp.

"I've been talking every day, every day, especially to the defense. I like to get the defense mad," Robinson says.

Linebacker Demarvion Overshown says, "Towards the end of the practice, I like to get the energy up, so I just start talking trash to everybody and then here comes Bijan."

"I love to talk trash to those guys cuz they always gang up on me and then I try to keep talking to them in their faces," Robinson says.

"He's coming along, he's learning from the best, so he's learning," says Overshown.

"Just him and me competing against each other every day and just how much better it makes us, it's just fun to talk a little smack to them and then he'll get me right back, so it's just all fun and I love my teammates for that," Robinson adds.

Robinson says he keeps it quiet on game days.

As for Coach Sark's offense? He has skill positions everywhere. Along with Robinson there's an improved quarterback room including 5-star transfer Quinn Ewers and last year's freshman All-American Xavier Worthy leading a stellar receiving corp.

One of the biggest question marks is the offensive line blocking for all of them. Can the highly touted class of big incoming freshmen, led by high school All-American Kelvin Banks and 6'7" 374 pound Cameron Williams, make an immediate impact?

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kyle Flood says, "The expressions that I like, 'Big Humans' is a true one, it is, but I do tell all these players when we recruit them, we don't ever sacrifice athletic ability for just pure size. We're just not out there looking for the biggest players, that's not what we're doing."

"There's a level of athleticism that these guys have in conjunction with their size, is ultimately what makes them special and gives them an opportunity to really progress in our system. We've got to get production out of our room, ultimately will that mean some of the freshman will play, as I tell my players and I tell every recruit, look the best five players are going to play," Flood adds.

Flood says freshmen offensive linemen hit campus more "college-ready" than they did back in the day thanks to new rules and better summer programs.