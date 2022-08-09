Texas Longhorns football: Who will be quarterback in season opener?

It's less than a month to the start of the season and one of the big questions as the Texas Longhorns go through fall camp is, who will be the starting quarterback for game one?

Back at Big 12 Media Days, Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian said he'd name a starter sooner this year than he did last year. But it hasn't happened yet.

Sarkisian says he does like what he's seeing in the battle between Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers and sophomore Hudson Card.

"Both of them are making some really nice plays. Whether it's quick game. Whether it's the audibles. Whether it's intermediate throws. Whether it's down-the-field throws. And I think they're both playing with a lot of confidence. They're playing at a high level," Sarkisian says.

Sarkisian adds, "That's always fun. You don't feel like you're beating your head against the wall because you can't get through to them. We're getting through to these guys, and they're performing."