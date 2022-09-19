UT Longhorn DeMarvion Overshown arrested, released for marijuana possession

UT Longhorns defensive standout DeMarvion Overshown turned himself into a detention center in East Texas Monday morning.

Overshown was released from Van Zandt County on a personal recognizance bond a few minutes later.

This happened after he was charged with possessing less than two ounces of marijuana months ago, according to the booking report.

As for his status in Saturday's Big 12 opener against Texas Tech, as of right now, he'll have to sit out the first half after being ejected for targeting in the UTSA game.

Coach Sarkisian says he has sent in an appeal, and is waiting to hear back from the Big 12.