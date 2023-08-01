UT Longhorns kick off preseason camp August 2

The UT Football team is about to ramp things up, as they kick off preseason camp Wednesday, August 2.

As Steve Sarkisian heads into his third Longhorn preseason camp, this year feels different.

"We've built a culture we're excited about, staff continuity, vets, newcomers, we've built something here that we're excited about," said Sark. "There's not a big gap between high level players, and the next guy up. We've recruited well."

The third year familiarity between the players and coaches should lead to a more productive preseason.

"Once you've established where we are now, established the terminology and the defense, most of the guys know what the words mean, what the calls mean," said Pete Kwiatkowski, UT Football's defensive coordinator. "All the new freshmen are able to get coached by the players. So that helps speed up the learning curve for the younger guys."

While we will have the usual Austin heat at this preseason camp, we won't have the usual heated quarterback competition. This time, sophomore Quinn Ewers rolls in as the undisputed QB1.

"Great frame of mind, feels like his team. He leads them that way. Going into year 2, the nuances make more sense to him. When things break down he knows where to check down. This helps us minimize the negative plays. When he knows where to go with the ball, he's a fantastic player. I like where he is," said Sark.

It all adds up to a different expectation level for the Big 12 favorites.

"I like our team. Haven't shied away from that. Not arrogant, these guys have done the work. I like this team. We're not one-dimensional. We can win in a lot of ways. The beauty of it for me. I don't feel like we have to win one specific way Saturday, etc. That's how you become a championship team," said Sark.