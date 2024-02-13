UT Women's Basketball team rank No. 5 in the nation after dealing with numerous key injuries

Despite dealing with numerous key injuries throughout the season, Vic Schaefer's resilient Longhorn women are ranked No. 5 in the nation as they hit the homestretch.

As the regular season winds down, the UT Women's Basketball team is the highest-ranked Big 12 squad, checking in at No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

"I'm just very proud of them," said Vic Schaefer, UT Women's Basketball head coach. "We've had quite the gauntlet, and we certainly appreciate the respect and admiration from folks across the country."

With that said, Coach Schaefer has a message for his Longhorns.

"You're going to live in the top five neighborhood. I've lived in that neighborhood a long time, and there's just a way that you have to carry yourself. If you're going to keep paying rent in that neighborhood, there's a way you have got to live. You know rent's due every day in my mind. Our margin for error is really small, and we've got to stay healthy," he said.

Injuries are something Texas has battled with all year. Which includes losing All-American guard Rori Harmon for the season with a torn ACL. But this team, while shorthanded at times, has battled through it all. And now, key players like senior forward Deyona Gaston, who's battled injuries her entire career, are starting to heal up.

"I can tell you probably about 85, maybe 87%, if you want to be precise about it. But it is getting really, very much better," said Deyona Gaston, UT senior forward. "I've been going through some little obstacles that have kind of been hindering me from doing what I can potentially do."

"If I can just keep her healthy. The longer we go and the more rust we knock off with her. The more she can add to our team. So, but she's special," said Coach Schaefer. "They continue to answer the bell."

"You have got to go live it, man. If this is who we are, then we have got to live it. We have to act it and be that every single day. Make winning plays. Make winning decisions every day in every facet of our life," he added.

The 22-3 Longhorns will visit the Houston Cougars on Wednesday, Feb. 14.