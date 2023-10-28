Expand / Collapse search

World Series Game 2: Bananas behind home plate catch the attention of viewers

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
World Series
FOX 4
GettyImages-1762320391.jpg article

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Fans wearing banana costumes cheer during Game Two of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on October 28, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Expand

ARLINGTON, Texas - Halloween isn't for a few more days, but a few costumed characters caught the attention of people trying to watch Game 2 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Three children sitting behind home plate in a box at Globe Life Field were seen on camera for just about every pitch during the early innings of the game.

Featured

World Series Game 2 Live Updates: Rangers trail D-backs 2-0
article

World Series Game 2 Live Updates: Rangers trail D-backs 2-0

After an emotional extra inning walk-off win for the Texas Rangers Friday night, they take the field again at Globe Life Field Saturday night as they look to take a 2-0 lead over the D-backs in the World Series.

A few adults wearing banana headwear were also spotted.

The bananas were seen trying to distract D-backs pitcher Merrill Kelly. 

Not everyone was happy about the fruit-costumed fans.

Others supported the attempts to help the team.

It is not the first time a banana costume has been at a Rangers game this postseason.

A single banana was seen in the same suite for Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.