No. 1 Texas wins share of SEC regular-season title with 72-46 win over Florida

No. 1 Texas defeated Florida 72-46 to earn a share of the SEC regular season title.

The Longhorns share the title with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Both teams finished the regular season with a 15-1 conference record.

Texas finished with a 29-2 overall record while the Gamecocks finished with a 27-3 overall record.

Win against Florida Gators

What we know:

The Longhorns took on the Gators at the Moody Center on Sunday afternoon.

Texas fell behind 8-1 to start the game while missing six shots and committing two turnovers. But the Longhorns responded with a 15-0 run and never trailed again for the rest of the game.

The Longhorns led 29-18 at the half, marking the second time in the last three games their opponent failed to score 20 in the first half.

Texas had its biggest lead of the game, 29 points, with just two minutes left in the fourth quarter, before Florida shortened it to 26 for the final 72-46 score.

Junior center Kyla Oldacre led the Longhorns with 18 points scored, followed by sophomore forward Madison Booker with 14 and junior guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda with 11.

Senior guard Rori Harmon led in rebounds and assists with seven and nine respectively. Oldacre had the second-most rebounds at six and freshman guard Jordan Lee had the next-most assists at four.

Highlights of Texas Longhorns' 2024-25 season

The backstory:

Sunday's win marked the 13th straight win for the Longhorns.

Texas also celebrated coach Vic Schaefer’s 64th birthday by extending its winning streak at home to 22 games, including 15 this season.

The Longhorns have a 10-2 record for away games and have won all four games played on neutral territory this season.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Coach Vic Schaefer holds a tray of cupcakes on the court after the Texas Longhorns won their final SEC regular-season game against the Florida Gators. (Texas Women's Basketball)

Texas leads the SEC with a plus-25 point scoring margin.

This is the first season in the SEC for the Longhorns, who left the Big 12 last year with a 14-4 conference record for 2023-24 and the championship title.

What's next:

Next for the Longhorns is the SEC tournament which begins on March 5 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Texas has byes for the first two rounds and will play in Game 11 on Friday, March 7 at 5 p.m. CST. They are expected to play the winner of Game 7, which is between No. 7 Ole Miss and the winner of Game 3 (#15 Missouri or #10 Mississippi State).

A coin flip determined Texas' start as the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

The championship game is set for Sunday, March 9 at 2 p.m. CDT.