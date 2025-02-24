Expand / Collapse search

Texas Longhorns women's basketball #1 in AP Top 25

By
Published  February 24, 2025 12:32pm CST
Texas Basketball
FOX 7 Austin
article

Shay Holle #10, Rori Harmon #3, and Madison Booker #35 of the Texas Longhorns celebrate in a huddle against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Moody Center on February 9, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by The University of Texas Athletics/University Imag

Expand

The Brief

    • Texas tops AP Top 25 women's basketball poll
    • 1st time Longhorns have been #1 in 21 years
    • Longhorns are third different team to be #1 in three weeks

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Longhorns women's basketball is ranked #1 in the latest Associated Press poll.

Texas ranked #1 in AP poll

The backstory:

Texas is #1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll for the first time in 21 years.

Longhorns moved to the top spot after Notre Dame lost to North Carolina State. 

The last time Texas was ranked #1 was in February 2004.

Texas is the third team in as many weeks to be ranked #1.

Before Notre Dame, UCLA has been ranked #1.

Dig deeper:

Texas women's basketball up to No. 2 in the nation

The UT women's basketball team continues to play like a true national championship contender

The Associated Press says it's only the fifth time since 2001 that three different schools have been #1 in a three-week span.

One other team, South Carolina, has also been atop the rankings. 

It's just the sixth time since polling began that four team have been #1 in one season.

If another team gets to the top it would be the first time that five schools have been #1 in one season.

By the numbers:

UT women's basketball team continue to dominate

Another day, another top 10 showdown for the No. 3 ranked UT women's basketball team

Texas has been 48 weeks total at #1 dating back to their first time in the top spot back in 1980.

Top 10 are:

  1. Texas
  2. UCLA
  3. Notre Dame
  4. USC
  5. UConn
  6. South Carolina
  7. LSU
  8. North Carolina
  9. North Carolina State
  10. TCU

The Source: Information for this article is from The Associated Press.

Texas BasketballSportsAustin