Texas Longhorns women's basketball #1 in AP Top 25

Texas tops AP Top 25 women's basketball poll 1st time Longhorns have been #1 in 21 years



The Texas Longhorns women's basketball is ranked #1 in the latest Associated Press poll.

The backstory:

Texas is #1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll for the first time in 21 years.

Longhorns moved to the top spot after Notre Dame lost to North Carolina State.

The last time Texas was ranked #1 was in February 2004.

Texas is the third team in as many weeks to be ranked #1.

Before Notre Dame, UCLA has been ranked #1.

Dig deeper:

The Associated Press says it's only the fifth time since 2001 that three different schools have been #1 in a three-week span.

One other team, South Carolina, has also been atop the rankings.

It's just the sixth time since polling began that four team have been #1 in one season.

If another team gets to the top it would be the first time that five schools have been #1 in one season.

By the numbers:

Texas has been 48 weeks total at #1 dating back to their first time in the top spot back in 1980.

Top 10 are:

Texas UCLA Notre Dame USC UConn South Carolina LSU North Carolina North Carolina State TCU