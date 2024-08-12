Texas women file complaints about not receiving emergency abortion care

Two Texas women have filed federal complaints about not receiving timely, emergency abortion care.

One complaint is against Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital in Round Rock. In February 2023, a woman claimed she was refused necessary treatment to terminate her ectopic pregnancy, which was not a viable pregnancy.

The complaint says the hospital's delay caused her fallopian tube to rupture. The complaint points to the hospital's confusion over the state's abortion ban.

After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Texas banned all abortions with an exception if the woman's health is in danger.

Lawsuits over the law have also cited doctors' confusion about when abortions are allowed.

In May, the Texas Supreme Court ruled the law is broad enough for doctors who use "good faith judgment" to perform emergency abortions.

The complaint asks the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Ascension Williamson's refusal to provide emergency medical treatment, and provide "equitable relief."

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to Ascension Seton for comment and are waiting to hear back.