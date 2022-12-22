Arctic cold front arrives this afternoon, hard freeze, dangerous wind chills expected

The Arctic Blast is coming today! The very strong cold front will arrive right before noon.

Temperatures will tumble behind it and the winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph.

We will start the day in the 40s and 50s and will end up in the 20s by the end of the day with wind chills in the teens this evening and single digits overnight.

We will be under a WIND ADVISORY from noon to midnight today and a WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect from 6 this evening to noon on Friday.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The HARD FREEZE WARNING goes from 6 this evening to noon on Saturday.

Protect the 4 Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes.

Make sure you check in with us on FOX 7 Good Day Austin til 10am for the latest on the big weather changes heading this way.

Watch Good Day Austin live:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.