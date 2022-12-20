ERCOT board discusses power grid preparations ahead of Arctic front

The ERCOT Board of Directors met today to talk about power grid preparations ahead of the Arctic front.

ERCOT leaders said that they believe there will be sufficient power generation to meet demand.

"There is a low-probability scenario where there is very high peak load and extreme outages of generation units and extremely low wind that shows that there could be a shortfall, but again this is a very low probability scenario," said an ERCOT official at today's meeting.

ERCOT says it's preparing around-the-clock for this week's Arctic blast and they expect peak demand to happen on Friday morning for this cold snap.

The Arctic cold front is expected to bring wind chills in the single digits.

So far, ERCOT says it has completed over 200 weatherization inspections of generating facilities.

Last winter season, they inspected a third of the generating facilities and this season they expect to inspect over half.

If all of the facilities are online, ERCOT says it expects to generate 90,000 MW for this week's weather event when peak demand is expected to hit 70,000 MW, so they say believe they're prepared.

Experts say now is the time to prepare your home for the freezing temperatures.