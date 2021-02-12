Expand / Collapse search

Arctic air, winter storms continue to lower temperatures in Austin

Winter Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Morning weather forecast for February 12, 2021

Zack Shields has a look at the cold weather we are expecting this weekend. Stay weather aware with the FOX 7 WAPP!

AUSTIN, Texas - Conditions Thursday were just a preview of what's to come throughout the weekend in Austin. Arctic air and three more winter storms are coming to town in the next few days.

Saturday night ( 7 pm - 3 am)

Sunday night into Monday morning (7 pm - 7 am)

  • Threats: Heavy sleet and snow
  • Accumulation: 2 to 4" on average with isolated areas getting a little more. 
  • Slush on all roads, power outages likely.

Austin Energy: Around 32,000 customers without power due to weather

Kacey Bowen has the latest on power outages across the Austin area. Austin Energy is currently reporting around 32,000 customers without power.

The last snow event was fun because temps were above freezing. This time around yes it will be fun to play in it but very tough to travel Monday through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is telling people to stay in place after this second Winter Storm. Travel not advised.

SH 45 open after 26-car pile-up Thursday morning leaves 5 injured

First responders responded to a 26 car pile-up on SH 45 earlier today. 32 people were involved in the crash.

Wednesday morning

  • Threats: freezing rain and sleet
  • Accumulation: Low
  • Ice threat: spotty ice on roads
  • Power outages possible

There will be freezing from Sunday morning to Wednesday morning, with record cold highs and record lows being broken on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. 

This is going to be a pipe bursting freeze.

