Arctic air, winter storms continue to lower temperatures in Austin

Conditions Thursday were just a preview of what's to come throughout the weekend in Austin. Arctic air and three more winter storms are coming to town in the next few days.

Saturday night ( 7 pm - 3 am)

Threats: Freezing rain and sleet

Accumulation: Light

Ice on elevated Roads

Sunday night into Monday morning (7 pm - 7 am)

Threats: Heavy sleet and snow

Accumulation: 2 to 4" on average with isolated areas getting a little more.

Slush on all roads, power outages likely.

The last snow event was fun because temps were above freezing. This time around yes it will be fun to play in it but very tough to travel Monday through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is telling people to stay in place after this second Winter Storm. Travel not advised.

Wednesday morning

Threats: freezing rain and sleet

Accumulation: Low

Ice threat: spotty ice on roads

Power outages possible

There will be freezing from Sunday morning to Wednesday morning, with record cold highs and record lows being broken on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

This is going to be a pipe bursting freeze.

