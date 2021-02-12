Arctic air, winter storms continue to lower temperatures in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Conditions Thursday were just a preview of what's to come throughout the weekend in Austin. Arctic air and three more winter storms are coming to town in the next few days.
Saturday night ( 7 pm - 3 am)
- Threats: Freezing rain and sleet
- Accumulation: Light
- Ice on elevated Roads
Sunday night into Monday morning (7 pm - 7 am)
- Threats: Heavy sleet and snow
- Accumulation: 2 to 4" on average with isolated areas getting a little more.
- Slush on all roads, power outages likely.
The last snow event was fun because temps were above freezing. This time around yes it will be fun to play in it but very tough to travel Monday through Tuesday.
The National Weather Service is telling people to stay in place after this second Winter Storm. Travel not advised.
Wednesday morning
- Threats: freezing rain and sleet
- Accumulation: Low
- Ice threat: spotty ice on roads
- Power outages possible
There will be freezing from Sunday morning to Wednesday morning, with record cold highs and record lows being broken on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
This is going to be a pipe bursting freeze.
