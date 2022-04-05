At least 1 killed when severe weather sweeps across Texas

At least one person has been killed after severe weather moved through Whitehouse, Texas, overnight.

Officials said a storm moved through the community at about 1:45 a.m. local time and produced straight-line winds or a downburst.

Emergency officials with the city of Whitehouse and Smith County immediately responded to the area. They found the majority of the storm’s impacts were seen in the south and southeastern parts of the city.

Officials said most of the damage consisted of downed trees and power lines that caused numerous power outages and road closures.

Information about the person who was killed has not yet been released.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana, issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for areas surrounding Whitehouse at about 1 a.m. local time and continued through 2 a.m.

This was only one part of the Lone Star State that saw severe weather overnight.

Sirens were heard wailing in Frisco, Texas, Monday night when storms moved through the area.

Heavy rain led to flooding in the region as well, which led to vehicles getting stuck in rising water.

In a Twitter post on Monday night, the McKinney Fire Department said they rescued four people from their vehicles after getting swept away by the fast-moving water.

Luckily, no injuries were reported to any of the people who needed to be rescued.

In Henderson, Texas, to the southeast of Tyler, damage was reported to buildings when the severe weather moved through.

These storms are part of a system bringing more severe weather to the storm-ravaged South this week.

For the third time in two weeks, a multiday severe weather outbreak is expected to bring storms packing damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes to the region.

Millions of Americans are now under a Tornado Watch that is in effect until Tuesday afternoon.

