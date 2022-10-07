Austin sees 30th day in a row without rain

Today will be the 30th day in a row with no rain in Austin even though we will see more clouds in our sky today.

This is the first time in Austin's history recording no rainfall between September 8 and October 7.

Increasing clouds ahead of an upper low swirling over the Desert Southwest but too far away from us to turn the clouds into rain machines. Even with the bonus cloud cover we will still warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s with a little more moisture in the air.

The winds will remain light so the air will stagnant promoting higher pollution levels so today has been declared another Ozone Action Day.