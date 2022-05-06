Summer temperatures expected as humidity makes it feel like triple digits

Goodbye, rain and hello heat! Here comes Summer and it's only early May.

It was a cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s but with a full day of sunshine, the highs will soar into the 90s for several hours this afternoon.

There will be a break from the gusty winds and high humidity today but the dome of high pressure will take charge this weekend. It will stabilize the atmosphere and keep the skies rain-free but at the same time it will crank up the heat.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s and don't forget about the humidity returning and making it feel more like 100 to 105 at times in the afternoon.

Stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks if you will be outside for a long period of time.

