Central Texas weather: Chilly start to Spring, but more storms possible this week

We started Sunday in Central Texas primarily cloudy, but luckily will see more sunshine as we move into the afternoon.

Highs today will warm up to near 60 with a northwest wind of around five mph, then switching to the southeast in the afternoon.

Tomorrow is the first day of spring! Prepare for another chilly day with lows in the mid-30s to lower 40s and highs in the blank mid-50s to lower 60s.

Then all eyes are on Thursday into Friday as another cold front brings us the potential for strong to severe storms.

