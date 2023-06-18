Austin weather: Excessive heat warning continues for holiday weekend

Austin is under an excessive heat warning and advisory through at least Monday evening, which could be extended.

The heatwave is expected to continue through Wednesday, with temperature highs up to 107 in Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

There's also a marginal risk of strong to severe late afternoon and evening thunderstorms over portions of the Hill Country to the I-35 corridor Sunday and Monday.

Temperature highs are also expected to stay in the triple digits through the end of the week.

ATCEMS is also offering some tips to stay safe in the heat:

Pre-hydrate before heading outside

Wear sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30

Wear loose fitting, light-colored clothing

Hydrate throughout the day

Take frequent breaks in the shade or AC

Avoid alcohol or caffeinated beverages

In response to the heat wave, the City is extending its cooling center hours at libraries and Parks and Recreation facilities over the holiday weekend because of the extreme heat.

On Sunday, June 18, Parks and Rec facilities normally open on Sunday will stay open late to 8 p.m. On Monday, June 19, the city will keep some facilities open as cooling centers, while other city buildings and facilities will be closed due to the Juneteenth holiday.

Austinites will be able to use CapMetro services to get to cooling centers. Riders should inform the bus operator before taking their seat, and even if you can't pay, you will still be given a ride.