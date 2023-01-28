Central Texas weather: Foggy, soggy start to Saturday

We have a foggy and soggy start to our Saturday.

The fog clears as we move toward the afternoon, but there is a tiny rain chance, mainly to the east of I-35 throughout the day. We will warm up to the mid-60s this afternoon.

Sunday, we will wake up to rainfall once again; however, storm chances increase as we move towards the late morning and afternoon.

There is a marginal risk of severe storms in our eastern viewing area tomorrow.

