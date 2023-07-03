Austin weather: A break from the triple digits, with a chance of spotty storms

July 3rd rolls through Central Texas mostly cloudy, hot and a little sticky.

The morning humidity will taper off in the afternoon leaving high temperatures near 100.

There is an outside chance for a thunderstorm or two, though those will be isolated and should be small/weak if or when they develop.

Tonight temperatures bottom out in the upper 70s again before the 4th does a copy and paste on the weather.

Weather for the fireworks looks dry and hot though earlier in the day a few could see some thunderstorms.

Evening temperatures slowly fall so by about 9 p.m. temperatures should hang in the upper 80s.

The next chance for rain comes Thursday with a weakening front that will wash out over Central Texas. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible.

From there high pressure from the west builds in, that will push temperatures into the low 100s once again. That heat wave starts this coming weekend.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.