Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Beautiful weather streak continues through Friday

By
Published  April 3, 2024 11:36am CDT
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Beautiful weather streak continues

Sunny and gorgeous today in Central Texas, but the rain is back next week. What will the weather changes mean for your solar eclipse plans? Zack Shields has the answer in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - Just a wonderful spring day is in our future today. How does this sound? 

A full day of sunshine, low humidity, less wind and highs rebounding to 80. 

This beautiful weather is here to stay for the rest of the week. Then a parade of lows will head this way and start to impact our weather this weekend. 

We are about to slide into a cloudy and rainy weather pattern next week.

MORE: What happens if it's cloudy during the eclipse? The answer depends, researchers say

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.