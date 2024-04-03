Austin weather: Beautiful weather streak continues through Friday

Just a wonderful spring day is in our future today. How does this sound?

A full day of sunshine, low humidity, less wind and highs rebounding to 80.

This beautiful weather is here to stay for the rest of the week. Then a parade of lows will head this way and start to impact our weather this weekend.

We are about to slide into a cloudy and rainy weather pattern next week.

