Austin weather: Cold front to bring temperatures in the 40s

The Brief Cold front to unleash Fall feel into Texas There will some slight chances for rain Lows will drop into the 40s once the front arrives



The wait is almost over as the first strong cold front of the season is less than 24 hours away.

Timeline:

The cold front will unleash the Fall feel into Texas tomorrow and going into the weekend.

As the front plows into the moisture, we have a chance of scattered showers from midnight to sunrise on Friday.

We won't have enough upper level energy to worry about strong storms or widespread heavy rain.

The rain totals will be low and stay under a half an inch.

The showers are gone by sunrise and the strong northerly winds will take charge the rest of the day.

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are likely and will team up with the low humidity to increase the fire danger from high to extreme risk.

Please avoid outdoor burning on Friday because it will be too dangerous, plus stay off the lakes as the water will be choppy.

Why you should care:

The main headline behind the front will be the cooling trend.

We will trade in the 90s for 60s for highs Friday and Saturday and lows dropping in the 40s.

Get ready for the temperature whiplash.

This cooldown won't be a quick hitter. The chill will linger for several days and nights.

What you can do:

Stay weather aware and track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.