Austin weather: Cold front coming after close to record temperatures

It's a new week and the warm spell doesn't stop even with more clouds and fog in the area this morning.

Things will be turning sunny, very warm and breezy with highs soaring into the 80s and 90s. We will be just a few degrees away from record levels.

Another late May-like day is expected tomorrow and then comes a strong cold front arriving early on Wednesday.

