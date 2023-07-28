Austin weather: 'Cooler' Friday, but triple-digit temps continue

Today will be the "coolest" day in 3 weeks, but we're still expecting another round of hazy sunshine and highs in triple digits.

At least the humidity will lower later today and the breeze will kick in providing minor heat relief in the shade.

We have a hot and dry weekend coming up with no pop-up storms possible like last weekend.

The dry spell will roll on as we start a new month next week, but the heat will get worse.

