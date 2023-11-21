Austin weather: Cooler than average for Thanksgiving week

It's feeling more like November this morning after being in the 80s yesterday.

Grab the jacket or sweater before you head out today.

It will be mostly cloudy, chilly, dry and windy early on, then the sun breaks out in the afternoon but still chilly and windy.

The winds relax tonight and it will be even colder the next few nights with skies clearing.

We're talking about a cooling trend for Thanksgiving and could the next Pacific low bring back the rain for Thursday?

Make sure you check in with us on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

