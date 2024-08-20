Austin weather: Excessive Heat Warning for Central Texas

The heat is getting worse before it gets better.

Much of Central Texas is under an Excessive Heat Warning until 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

With the heat dome strengthening, we will experience a full day of sunshine and even hotter temperatures.

It will be the hottest day of the summer so far with highs flirting with record territory.

Your body will need help staying cool and healthy with this dangerous heat in place.

The heat dome is showing signs of releasing its grip on us later down the road, opening the door for heat relief and rain chances again.

How to prevent heat emergencies and heat related illnesses

The NWS is also warning Central Texans about possible heat related illnesses and says to:

Take frequent rest breaks in shade or air-conditioning

Drink plenty of water/fluids, even if you're not thirsty

Check on elderly relatives and neighbors

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles

More tips to stay cool

Pack your cooler with water and ice

Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages

Avoid recreational drug use as they may cause increased body temperature

Dress for the heat in loose, light-colored clothing

Wear a hat and use sunscreen

Keeping pets safe in heat

The NWS also offered tips on how to keep your pets safe in the heat too:

Watch the humidity

Limit exercise on hot days

Provide ample shade and water

Don't rely on a fan

Watch out for hot pavement

