We're on record watch Tuesday with another round of sizzling temperatures.

It will be hotter because we won't have the storm clouds in the Hill Country to block the sunshine late in the day.

It will feel downright gross outside today with heat indices approaching 114 to 117.

Keep your body cool and avoid being outside between 2 and 6 p.m. if you can.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been extended through Wednesday evening at least.

The heat bubble showing signs of shifting west and weakening later this week.

Rain chances and dropping temperatures are returning to the forecast.

