Austin weather: First day of school forecast is a hot one

School starts for so many kids and teachers today across the area.

Happy Back to School and have a wonderful day!

The forecast calls for a sunny, hot and humid start to the school year. Heading for the triple digits for the 21st time in Austin.

Even hotter times are ahead with the heat dome getting stronger this weekend and next week.

