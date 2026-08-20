Austin weather: Heat Advisory to be in effect through the weekend

The Brief Heat Advisory will kick in at 2 p.m. Thursday (8/20) and last under 7 p.m. Sunday (8/23) Advisory covers much of Central Texas, including the northern Hill Country, the I-35 corridor and the coastal plains NWS says we could see temperatures up to 104 and heat index values up to 112



Much of Central Texas will be under a Heat Advisory beginning this afternoon and lasting through the weekend.

Heat Advisory for Central Texas

Timeline:

The Heat Advisory will go into effect at 2 p.m. Aug. 20 and last until at least 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23.

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The Heat Advisory covers the northern Hill Country, the I-35 corridor and the coastal plains, including the following Central Texas counties:

Bastrop

Bexar

Burnet

Caldwell

Comal

Fayette

Hays

Lee

Llano

Travis

Williamson

Not only will we stay toasty, but the moisture is surging in again, making it feel even hotter, with heat indices approaching 105 to 108 for several hours from 1–7 pm.

The National Weather Service says we could see temperatures up to 104 and heat index values up to 112.

What's next:

As the heat dome pushing down on us gets stronger, the temperatures will climb even more this weekend, says FOX 7 Austin's Zack Shields.

It wouldn't be surprising if we are upgraded to a heat warning by this weekend as the hottest air of the year settles in.

What's the difference between a heat advisory and a heat warning?

A Heat Advisory is triggered when the heat index hits at least 108 degrees or the air temperature hits at least 103 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning is then triggered when the heat index hits at least 113 degrees or the air temperature is at least 105 degrees.

How can I protect myself from the heat?

What you can do:

First responders have some tips on how you can protect yourself from the heat:

Pre-hydrate ahead of going out in the heat

Wear sunscreen

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Limit activities to early morning and evening

Officials are also reminding residents to be sure to look before you lock your vehicles to make sure you aren't leaving behind children or pets.

Symptoms of heat stroke and exhaustion

Dig deeper:

Exposure to heat puts everyone at risk for heat-related illnesses, and in some cases, the illnesses can lead to a heat stroke and become deadly.

It is essential to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include:

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Weakness

Dizziness

Heavy sweating

Nausea or vomiting

Fast, weak pulse

What to do for someone experiencing heat exhaustion:

Cool them and move them

Move the person to a cooler area immediately

Loosen clothing

Sip cool water slowly

If symptoms do not improve, they last longer than an hour, or the victim begins vomiting, you should seek medical help. Heat exhaustion can quickly lead to heat stroke within minutes.

Heat stroke symptoms include:

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Rapid and strong pulse

Throbbing headache

Confusion

Nausea or dizziness

Body temperature above 103 F

Lethargy or loss of consciousness

Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency that can cause death or permanent damage if emergency treatment is not given promptly. If you or someone you are with experiences symptoms of heat stroke, move them, cool them, and call 911:

Move the person to a cooler area, preferably air-conditioned

Reduce their body temperature with cool clothes or baths

Do not give fluids or anything by mouth to a person experiencing heat stroke

Forecast for August 20, 2026