Austin weather: Hot and breezy weather Monday will increase wildfire risk

It's a new day and week and the hot and dry spell marches on here in Central Texas.

Today will be the 31st day in a row with highs in the 100s extending the record streak.

Not only will it be sunny, hot and dry but also breezy. This will increase the wildfire risk to a Level 4 out of 5. No outdoor burning allowed in the area.

We are also under an Excessive Heat Warning from noon to 9 p.m. today. More heat alerts on the way this week but will we see our first rain event of August.

