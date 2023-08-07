Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Hot and breezy weather Monday will increase wildfire risk

AUSTIN, Texas - It's a new day and week and the hot and dry spell marches on here in Central Texas. 

Today will be the 31st day in a row with highs in the 100s extending the record streak. 

Not only will it be sunny, hot and dry but also breezy. This will increase the wildfire risk to a Level 4 out of 5. No outdoor burning allowed in the area. 

We are also under an Excessive Heat Warning from noon to 9 p.m. today. More heat alerts on the way this week but will we see our first rain event of August. 

The complete forecast for the week ahead is coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

