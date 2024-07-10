Austin weather: Isolated storm possible with hot, humid temps

The last two days the rain for the most part has gone around Austin, but today this may change.

Isolated storms are possible with the daytime heating from noon to 5 p.m.

It will still be hot and humid before the showers and storms bubble up.

If you do see the other treat, it will be a quicker cool off late in the day.

The prime spots for rain will be across our southern counties.

