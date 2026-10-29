Austin weather: Scattered showers with more rain on the way

The Brief Two-week dry spell and nine-day warm streak ending Off and on rain expected for the next 48 hours Highest totals of rain in Hill Country



Today we will end the two-week dry spell and the nine-day warm streak.

An upper low is moving in from West Texas and tapping into the leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Vance.

Timeline:

This low will squeeze out the moisture into on and off rain for the next 48 hours.

Scattered showers likely today until late afternoon.

We will get a break tonight before the rain increases in coverage and intensity on Friday.

By the numbers:

All areas will get rain with the highest totals over the Hill Country.

Most of the area will get half to one inch of rain with slightly higher totals west of Austin.

The flooding risk will be the highest over West Texas where they could get 2 to 5" of rain.

Why you should care:

Not expecting severe weather or flooding, but keep the umbrella handy and use extra caution on the wet roads.

The next game-changer will be a cold front arriving on Election day bringing another round of rain and storms followed by some Autumn chill.

What you can do:

Stay weather aware and track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.