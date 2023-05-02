Austin weather: Storms possible again later this week

The clouds and moisture are back.

Hopefully you enjoyed the sunshine and low humidity because the tropical flow in advance of the next Western Low is pointed right at us.

It will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Not only will feel like spring the rest of the week, it will look like spring too as rain and storms move back into the area.

