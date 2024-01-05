Austin weather: Sunshine returns for the weekend, rain next week

Goodbye clouds and rain and hello sunshine.

The latest storm system moves out Friday and drier air moves in just in time for the weekend.

We're gearing up for cold nights and seasonal afternoons through the weekend.

Our next rain machine is coming into view already. Find out when it will get here coming up on FOX 7.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.