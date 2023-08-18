Austin weather: Triple-digit streak to continue through the weekend

Happy Friday! We will end the week like we started it with highs flirting with record levels and keeping the triple digit streak going strong.

All of Central Texas will be under an Excessive Heat Warning from noon to 9 p.m. Friday. Take care of yourself and don't overheat.

Chances are very low we will get heat relief this weekend.

Maybe next week we will have highs in the 90s and the rain faucet could turn on again as we track a potential tropical system in the Gulf after the weekend.

Finally, we have something different to talk about coming up FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.