Austin weather: Possibility of triple digit heat today

Today is the day when we could reach triple digits for the first time this year.

There is enough moisture to make the heat indices climb to 105 to 110 for several hours this afternoon.

For the third straight day, much of the area will be under a HEAT ADVISORY from 1 to 7 p.m.

The intense heat could interact with the moisture and leftover outflow boundaries from yesterday's storms to our east and north. We are going with a 20% chance of isolated storms from 4 to 8 p.m.

