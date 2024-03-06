Austin weather: Warm and humid Wednesday, severe storms possible later this week

The very nice morning will turn into a mostly cloudy, warm and humid afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

The Gulf breeze returns ahead of the next Western Low.

It is still poised to arrive in the next 48 hours giving the area a couple rounds of rain and storms.

