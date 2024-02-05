Austin weather: Warming trend before rain returns

Another round of wind today but not as strong as what we experienced over the weekend.

We will also start the day with lots of clouds making it feel even cooler.

As the upper low moves farther away from Texas, the clouds go away and the winds finally relax by afternoon.

Highs will stay below average for the first time in a week.

Clear and colder tonight and then here comes another warming trend.

We are tracking a monster Western Low. It will take its time but will come into play around here by the end of the week going into the weekend.

