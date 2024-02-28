Austin weather: Winter chill returns Wednesday after cold front
AUSTIN, Texas - After 2 weeks of a spring preview, the winter chill is back today.
In the wake of the cold front, expect a mostly cloudy, colder, dry and windy day.
Wind gusts of 35 and 45 mph are likely.
Much of Central Texas is under a WIND ADVISORY until 4 p.m.
Temperatures will fall into the 50s with feels like temps in the 40s. Grab the jacket!
