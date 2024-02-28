Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Winter chill returns Wednesday after cold front

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Cold front arrives Wednesday

A cold front Wednesday will bring back the winter chill. Zack Shields has details in his full forecast, plus when we could see our next chance of rain.

AUSTIN, Texas - After 2 weeks of a spring preview, the winter chill is back today.

In the wake of the cold front, expect a mostly cloudy, colder, dry and windy day.

Wind gusts of 35 and 45 mph are likely. 

Much of Central Texas is under a WIND ADVISORY until 4 p.m. 

Temperatures will fall into the 50s with feels like temps in the 40s. Grab the jacket!

Image 1 of 3

 

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.