Back-to-school forecast: Temperatures should stay under triple digits

As some kids have their first day of school, it will still feel like the hottest time of the year.

With a cloud/sun mix, this should be enough to keep the area under 100 degrees but it will be close.

On the backside of the departing tropical disturbance, it will be very humid making it feel even hotter.

The dome of stability makes a comeback along with the 100s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then here comes a weak front to help increase our rain chances by the end of the week.

